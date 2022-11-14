burns-jon-73 (1).jpg

Jon Burns

 Special Photo

ATLANTA - Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker.

Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawmakers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol.

