COVINGTON — The state of Georgia will step in to drive the Rivian Automotive project forward, removing the development from the rezoning requirements of public hearings and votes by local planning boards and boards of commissioners.
Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced Monday that the state would take a “consolidated approach for environmental compliance, public input, and community benefit.”
Speaking at a Newton County Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday, Wilson said the process is the same that was used for development of the Kia plant in West Point in 2006, with the state taking ownership of the land optioned for the development. Previously the project was a development of the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties.
The state’s intervention came at the request of the chairman of the boards of commissioners of Newton, Walton, Morgan and Jasper counties and Jerry Silvio, chairman of the JDA. That request was made in a Feb. 18 letter to Wilson.
Wilson responded by letter Feb. 21, saying, “We believe that this approach will enable the state to provide additional resources to improve the process of public input and feedback by consolidating it into a single forum rather than three individual jurisdictions that have separate rules, regulations and ordinances.”
Wilson added that the state will ensure Rivian’s compliance with local standards for water quality, groundwater recharge and runoff, as well as committing to the following:
• Compliance with Stanton Springs Business Park Zoning regulations;
• Compliance with state and federal clean water permitting regulations;
• Stormwater detention designed to handle a 100-year event;
• Limiting impervious surface on the project site to 50%;
• Completing an additional hydrology study for review and approval by the Joint Development Authority and local planning departments;
• Securing all required local, state or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits for water resources;
• Tree protection of each jurisdiction in which Rivian develops the project;
• Efforts to mitigate the impact of any outdoor lighting;
• Ensuring setback of no less than 500 feet from Old Mill Road; and
• No independent commercial or other uses on the project site.
The state stepping in will streamline the process – which otherwise would have involved about 34 public meetings and 17 applications across three jurisdictions — while at the same time allowing for public input, Wilson said.
Wilson said four committees will be established to address areas of concern related to the 2,000-acre development: Workforce Development; Local Business Engagement; Site Design and Environmental; and Civic Engagement, Public Benefits and Land Conservation. Wilson said the committees will be made up of local residents and leaders, as well as experts from around the state.
“You are going to have access to someone from the community — these committees will be made up of people from the communities as well as resources from around the state — but that’s going to be your touchpoint,” said Wilson. “You are going to have somebody to go to, somebody to call, somebody to reach out to and share your concerns.”
Wilson said he and Gov. Kemp are responding to concerns expressed by residents and want to reassure residents that their questions will be answered.
“We heard what you have said about worries about the environment, worries about water,” said Wilson. “I know for a fact that we want to take care of that. I’ve heard it directly from the governor. The ironic thing here is that you are bringing in the most environmentally conscious company that I’ve ever worked with.”
A timeline for appointing the committees is in the works, he said, and will be aggressive given Rivian’s plans to begin construction in the next few months. Wilson said the committee meetings will be open to the public.
The Rivian deal was announced by Gov. Kemp in December and touted as the largest single economic development project in state history. The $5 billion project is planned for 2,000 acres in Walton and Morgan counties and in Social Circle.
The project has generated heated opposition, particularly in Rutledge, which is in close proximity to the plant. Residents have been outspoken against the development at public meetings in Newton, Walton and Morgan counties and in Social Circle.
Rezoning hearings for the properties had been scheduled earlier this month in Walton and Morgan counties and in Social Circle, but the JDA had asked that those hearings be delayed. With the state taking control of the project, those hearings will no longer be necessary.
