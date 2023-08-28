ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has activated the State Operations Center ahead of the anticipated midweek landfall of Tropical Storm Idalia in southeastern Georgia.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves through the eastern Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning. It then is expected to weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as its center moves into far southeastern Georgia later on Wednesday.

