COVINGTON — A proposal that Newton County hire a consultant to oversee the distribution of American Rescue Act Plan funds was met with opposition last week by a member of the state House of Representatives.
Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, advised the Board of Commissioners to select District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders to “spearhead” a plan for distribution of the funds because Sanders is the only woman on the board.
Henderson said she had received numerous phone calls, emails and texts from residents expressing their concern about the amount of time it is taking to begin distribution of the funds. Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson (no relation) have expressed similar concerns.
Newton County received $10,852,481 in ARPA funds in May and expects to receive a similar amount in May 2022. County Manager Lloyd Kerr proposed in August that the board hire a consultant to oversee the distribution of funds. The consultant would be responsible for conducting a community needs assessment; developing a project list; developing eligibility criteria; and developing a projects budget. Once the chosen consultant has a plan in place, it would be presented to the BOC for adoption. The consultant would be expected to administer the program to completion.
Kerr noted that the county currently does not have the personnel to carry out a project of this scope. He said the consulting fees would be paid from the ARPA funds as part of administrative costs allowed under the current guidelines. He noted that if the guidelines, which are still being developed, are not followed properly, the county would be liable for repaying the money.
But Rep. Henderson, who spoke at length at the Sept. 7 BOC meeting, said the money needs to be distributed now, especially in minority communities.
“The funds are there to assist the people of Newton County,” said Rep. Henderson. “It hurts me to my heart and grieves my spirit to see people evicted from their homes, especially Black and brown communities. Yes, we help all people — Black, white, red, blue — but the Black and brown communities have been left out and get the crumbs from the cake. And that’s been happening for years and centuries.”
Rep. Henderson was not on the agenda for the Sept. 7 meeting, but Chairman Marcello Banes granted her the time allotted for the Chairman’s Report to make her remarks. After speaking for more than 10 minutes, Banes attempted to interrupt her in order to begin the zoning public hearing that had been legally advertised to begin at 7:30 p.m. Henderson refused to yield the floor, forcing Banes to call a recess. He allowed her to complete her remarks later in the meeting after the zoning hearings had been conducted.
