COVINGTON — The state Senate approved new district lines for Newton County last week after local elected officials did not agree on a new district map.
Newly drawn district lines for the five Board of Education and Board of Commissioners districts in Newton County were approved in the state Senate Feb. 8. Senate Bills 450 and 451 now await votes in the House. The bills were sponsored by Sens. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, and Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia. The bills passed by votes of 47-0, although Anderson did not cast a vote for either bill.
Strickland said he took the lead on redrawing the maps as the process didn’t seem to be making progress locally.
“It was something they were doing separate from the (legislative) delegation,” he said. “And it didn’t seem like they were getting any maps together that were as concise as ours and also had the support of the locals.”
The map approved by the Senate is significantly different from the maps that were previously presented to the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners for approval. The Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office drew up one version of the map that was presented to the BOE and BOC in October. Following that presentation, the Reapportionment Office was asked to make some minor changes, and that revised map was presented to the BOE and BOC in January.
The maps drawn up by the state Reapportionment Office included only minor changes to district lines, but they failed to garner the full support of either the BOC or BOE.
At the Board of Commissioners Jan. 19 meeting, the board rejected the proposed map by a vote of 3-2, with District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson opposed.
At the time, Henderson asked if the county’s legislative delegation would require unanimous support for the map from the BOC before introducing it to the General Assembly for approval.
“The law does not require it to be unanimous, but as a general rule a local legislative delegation expects something to be unanimous before they present it to the General Assembly,” said County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter. “I would expect if it isn’t unanimous, your local delegation may not pursue it.”
Henderson had objected to losing a small portion of his district in Oxford to District 5. Under the map approved by the Senate, Henderson’s district loses all of Oxford to District 5, but gains the Springhill area near the Newton County Landfill.
Strickland said he worked with the state Reapportionment Office to make the districts more compact and cohesive.
“We started with the current map and looked at the population changes and looked at where the incumbents live,” said Strickland, adding that care was taken to ensure that districts were not shifted away from their existing political majority.
“We made an effort to keep politics out of the process and keep the status quo as far as political party representation is concerned,” he said.
In Newton, Districts 2, 3 and 4 are represented by Democrats on the Board of Commissioners, while Districts 1 and 5, which are more rural, are represented by Republicans.
Strickland said he was proud of Newton’s legislative delegation for working together on the redistricting process.
“Politically there are times when politics gets played with redistricting in other communities … we are seeing battles in other counties,” said Strickland. “My main goal was to do what we legally had to do and meet all the Voting Rights Act requirements and be proactive about not getting into politics and not giving either party another advantage.”
