CONYERS — A five-member Board of Commissioners and local control of short term vacation rentals were on the minds of members of the Home Owners For Better Government (HOFBG) on Aug. 22 when 17th District State Senator Brian Strickland of McDonough was the guest speaker.
Former Sen. Rick Jeffares first introduced local legislation in the Georgia General Assembly to change the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners from three to five members and create election districts in 2017. Four election districts would be carved out of the county for four commissioners, with the fifth running countywide as commission chair.
Strickland, a former state representative, was appointed senator when Jeffares resigned from his post to run for lieutenant governor. He won election to the seat in 2018.
The legislation was continued from 2017 to 2018, and Strickland and fellow state Sen. Tonya Anderson of the 43rd District passed it through the Senate. But the bill died in the House when not enough of the county’s six state representatives signed on to the bill.
When a question was raised at the HOFBG about how to get the legislation passed, Strickland said residents need to contact their representatives.
“You’re going to have to have somebody in the House to pass it, and you don’t right now,” said Strickland. “You have to have a majority of the delegation to pass it. There are two of us in the Senate, and I got Tonya Anderson to sponsor it with me and we passed it out of the Senate.
“On the House side, you had two members of the delegation who were willing to sponsor it - Dale Rutledge and Tom Kirby - and at one point maybe a third. But you have to have three in order to get it passed, and we never could get a third to sign on to it.”
Strickland recalled that Pam Dickerson and Pam Stephenson were the two who never said either way if they would support it or not, and that Doreen Carter and Vernon Jones were always against it. He suggested residents call their state representatives and tell them they need to support the bill if they want it passed.
On the issue of short-term vacation rentals (STVR), Rockdale has seen its fair share of problems with STVR, ranging from shots being fired to loud parties and blocked streets at rental homes. The Board of Commissioners is working on an ordinance to regulate STVRs, but members of the HOFBG want them banned.
A bill was presented in the General Assembly last session to prevent counties from regulating STVRs, but Strickland said he fully supports local control in this issue.
“I like for my local governments to have as much control as they can because one, one size fits all doesn’t always work, and second, they (the county commissioners) are a lot closer to you than we are,” said Strickland. “I’d rather they have more power to do things like this.”
Strickland also updated residents on two other issues being worked on at the state capitol. He said the General Assembly passed a bill strengthening the state law against human trafficking to target business owners who know human trafficking is happening and don’t do anything about it, and providing incentives for those who call law enforcement.
Strickland added they also passed a bill to adjust how law enforcement and the court system treat child victims of trafficking. Currently, they are put into the judicial system. With the changes planned, when a victim is under the age of 18, they will be put into a program run by the Department of Family and Children Services.
Strickland said the General Assembly is also working on legislation to provide help for the mentally ill instead of keeping them in jail. Strickland said the sad truth is that jails have become the new housing solution for the mentally ill since mental institutions in the state have been closed.
He said a commission has been created to find the facts and make recommendations on what can be done, and that $43 million was put in the state budget for mental health services, possibly including mental health courts similar to drug and DUI courts.