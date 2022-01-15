CEO of MARTA, Atlanta transportation service, dies by suicide

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, mainly late tonight
through midday Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and
powerlines may result in some power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds along with any ice and/or
snow accumulation will likely bring trees and powerlines down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution if you must be out traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts to 60 mph possible, especially in
the higher elevations of north Georgia.
* WHERE...Much of west-central and north Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be very
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Jeffrey A. Parker, General Manager/CEO of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, pictured here, on December 23, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia has died, according to a statement from MARTA Board of Directors Chairwoman Rita Scott.
Jeffrey Parker, the CEO and general manager of Atlanta transportation service MARTA, has died, according to a statement from MARTA Board of Directors Chairwoman Rita Scott.
"The MARTA Board of Directors grieves the shocking death of our GM/CEO Jeff Parker who has died by suicide," Scott said. "He was an outstanding leader and steward of MARTA whose passing leaves us all heartbroken."
Scott added MARTA's board members are "devastated at this loss as we valued Jeff's leadership and looked forward to him bringing his vision for transit to fruition."
"The entire metro Atlanta region owes him a debt of gratitude for his transformational efforts and we will not stop working to build on the foundation he created," the statement said.
MARTA -- or Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority -- has served as Atlanta's primary transportation service since the 1960s, according to its site.
According to MARTA's website, Parker was named CEO and general manager of the service in March 2018 and before that, was vice president of "one of the country's leading architecture and engineering consulting firms."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family were "saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Jeffrey Parker."
"In addition to a remarkable professional career in the public/private sectors, Jeffrey was known for his civic engagement and support for the advancement of his communities," Kemp wrote on Twitter. "He had an incredible mind for transportation and logistics and a heart for people. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and his many colleagues."
How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
