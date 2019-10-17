CONYERS - With the recent rainfall, the statewide ban on outdoor burning has been lifted.
The ban is normally from May 1 to Oct. 1 each year, and is put in place by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Due to the drought-like conditions the ban was extended beyond Oct. 1.
While outdoor burning of natural vegetation is now allowed, we would like to remind everyone that there are rules and regulations that must be followed. A few of those rules are as follows;
• Only natural vegetation is permitted for burning - not construction debris, garbage, etc.
• You must obtain a new permit for each day that you choose to burn
• Never leave the fire unattended
To obtain a permit to burn, call 1-877-OK 2 BURN (1-877-652-2876) or go online to www.gatrees.org. The regulations on burning can be found on the Rockdale County website under “Departments>Fire Rescue>Burn Permit Info.
For more information on how to burn safely, feel free to contact Rockdale County Fire Rescue at 770-278-8401.