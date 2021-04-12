COVINGTON — About 60 people attended a rally Sunday to raise money and awareness in the legal battle to prevent removal of Newton County’s Confederate monument.
Bill Nash, one of the organizers of the rally, said he felt the event – which was carried out peacefully — had accomplished its intended purpose.
“I feel it went good,” said Nash on Monday. “We had a fair turnout. A lot of people are under the impression this whole thing is over. Almost everybody you talk to thinks the whole thing is over because (the statue) has not been taken down. They don’t understand it’s still under appeal.”
The Sons of Confederate Veterans, General George “Tig” Anderson Camp; Georgia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans; and Newton County resident Tiffany Davis Humphries are appealing a September ruling by Newton County Superior Court Judge John Ott to prevent the county from moving the statue away from the Covington Square. The appeal was set to be heard April 13 in the Georgia Court of Appeals.
As part of his ruling, Ott stipulated that the statue would remain in place until the appeals process has been exhausted. Nash said statue preservationists plan to take the case to the state Supreme Court, if necessary.
“As long as it’s on appeal, we aren’t going to give up and we aren’t going to go away,” said Nash at Sunday’s rally.
Nash told rally spectators that members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy conducted a penny drive for 14 years to collect enough money to have the statue erected as a monument to those lost in the Civil War.
“Adults and children need to learn from the past, not remove statues,” he said.
Nash called on statue opponents to erect another historical monument on the Square as a compromise effort.
“Meeting in the middle doesn’t mean one side gives up something that they cherish and the other side gives up nothing at all,” he said.
H.K. Edgerton, a self-described “Black Confederate activist” and member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans from North Carolina, told spectators that the monument to Confederate soldiers was not in honor of only white soldiers but Black Confederate soldiers, as well.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted in July to remove the Confederate monument from the center of the Covington Square in order to protect it from vandalism. Humphries had filed a complaint for damages and injunctive relief against the county on the previous day, and the Sons of Confederate Veterans weighed in on July 15.
On Sept. 14 Judge Ott dismissed the two petitions, and Sons of Confederate Veterans immediately filed an appeal with the Georgia Court of Appeals.
In his ruling, Ott found that the petitioners lacked standing to bring the lawsuit, and even if they did have standing, he said the county is protected by sovereign immunity, which would mean that the Superior Court does not have jurisdiction in the case.
