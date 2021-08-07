BUCKHEAD – The Steffen Thomas Museum of Art will offer a special exhibition, Steffen Thomas’s Animal Kingdom, featuring art inspired by Steffen Thomas’s memorable animal friends. All ages are invited to see the show and try their hands at the museum-wide scavenger hunt. Explore some of Steffen’s techniques at an accompanying workshop on Aug. 21 with animal watercolor projects and sculpture creations taught by local art educator Ryan Pagett. Visitors will also find original animal paintings by Alice Lee Andreottola and Katie Wibell available for sale in the museum’s gift shop.
The show will be in the museum’s West Gallery from Aug. 10 to Sept. 4, and the workshop will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 noon for $15 per adult or $12 per child. Parents or guardians must accompany children under 12.
The mission of the Steffen Thomas Museum of Art is to provide an opportunity to engage, to learn, and to be inspired through Steffen’s life, art, and legacy. Established in 1998, the museum is one of a handful of single-artist museums in the United States. In addition to creating art exhibitions, the museum hosts art education programs, events, and workshops for children and adults.
The museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 4200 Bethany Road in rural Buckhead. Increased safety measures are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For groups of 10 or more, guests are asked to schedule their visit in advance to guarantee enough space for social distancing – call 706-342-7557 or email info@steffenthomas.org.
Thomas, a native of Germany, immigrated to the United States in his 20s. Among his most notable monuments are the Alabama Memorial (1951) installed at the Vicksburg National Military Park, the statue of Eugene Talmadge, Georgia State Capitol Collection, and the Trilon (c.1950) located on the corner of Peachtree and 15th Street in Atlanta. Thomas also created numerous busts commemorating prominent Georgians: Chief Justice Richard Russell Jr., Georgia College and State University, Milledgeville; Martha Berry, Berry College; Joel Chandler Harris, Atlanta Public Schools; Moina Michael, “The Poppy Lady”, Georgia State Capitol; portrait head of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Little White House, Warm Springs; and George Washington Carver, Tuskegee University.
