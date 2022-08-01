CONYERS — Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered into an agreement to purchase Still Lumber, long-time building-materials supplier and a mainstay in the Conyers business community.
“Still Lumber is a natural fit with Spahn & Rose,” said Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose’s CEO. “Like Spahn & Rose, Still Lumber has a long history of providing quality, expert service to contractor and homeowner customers. We’re proud to have Still Lumber join the Spahn & Rose family.”
The acquisition complements Spahn & Rose’s 2021 purchase of Metro Building Products, based in Marietta. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber distributor in the Midwest and was named LBM Journal’s 2022 Dealer of the Year, an honor that recognized the company’s superior customer service, leadership and entrepreneurial innovation.
Still Lumber was founded in 1946 and serves the Atlanta metro area, Rockdale County and beyond. Still Lumber’s customer base includes contractors, builders, remodelers, homeowners and Georgia film and TV studios. Still Lumber offers custom-cut lumber and a variety of products such as framing lumber, hardwood lumber, joists and decking material.
“It’s been a privilege to serve the Conyers and Atlanta area,” SAID Still co-owner Jason Hill. “For more than 75 years, Still Lumber has provided contractors and builders with high-quality building materials and outstanding service. I’m confident Spahn & Rose will find new ways to serve our customers.”
The company, located at 1515 Old Covington Road, celebrated its 75th anniversary with an open house for customers, vendors, family and friends in April. The company was founded by the late L.B. Still, his brother R.H. Still, and friend J.T. Hicks. The company was located for many years on Commercial Street in Olde Town Conyers, but moved to its current location in 2005.
The acquisition of Still Lumber marks the fourth recent major addition for Spahn & Rose, including Dunn Lumber in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, in February 2019; Moeller & Walter Lumber in Reinbeck, Iowa, in February 2020; and Metro Building Products in August 2021.
Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., which has been serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest. Spahn & Rose currently operates 24 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Georgia and Wisconsin. In 2022, LBM Journal named Spahn & Rose its Dealer of the Year. Spahn & Rose provides high-quality building materials — windows, doors, cabinets, drywall, roofing, decking, lumber and more — enabling builders, contractors and homeowners to buy easier and build better.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
