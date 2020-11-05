STOCKBRIDGE — City Council member Yolanda Barber is hosting a community blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ted Strickland Community Center at 130 Martin Luther King Senior Heritage Trail in Stockbridge.
The U.S. has seen blood supply shortages since the emergence of COVID-19. Barber said she is hosting the blood drive to advocate for the need for an adequate blood supply to support all community members. Barber said she believes that an inadequate blood supply could impact the health care infrastructure.
"As we approach the holiday season, we must focus on helping one another," said Barber. "There continues to be a real need in our communities for blood donations in order to help those people that may need it the most. As united community members, we will push through and overcome this global pandemic. Join myself and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers on Nov. 14 in the city of Stockbridge for a community blood drive. This event is open to everyone eligible and interested. We are Stockbridge strong!"
All donors should be at least 17 years old and must be in good health and feeling well at the time of the blood donation. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Masks are required to participate.
Individuals can pre-register before the Saturday event by visiting the link below. Pre-registration is not required to participate. For more information, interested participants can call 404 565-5109 or email zpearson@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov. The registration link is https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/673906.
