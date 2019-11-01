COVINGTON - A Stockbridge man is facing charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault after he and a female acquaintance allegedly robbed a man in the parking lot of a local motel. The victim was not injured in the incident.
The robbery occurred about 11 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to a report from the Covington Police Department. Officers responded to the Waffle House on Ga. Highway 142 about 11:50 p.m. in reference to a robbery that had already occurred
When they arrived, the victim said he has been robbed in the Travelodge parking lot. He said he was walking from Waffle House to the motel when a male and female came up and asked if he had any marijuana to sell. The victim told them he had a small amount and the trio went over and got in a blue Ford Taurus in the motel parking lot.
The victim said he told the male how much marijuana he had and said the male said he was going to get a scale out to measure it. The victim said the male reached under the seat and pulled out a handgun and said “You know what time it is.”
The victim said the male took his marijuana, his backpack, Social Security card, ID card, debit card, and cell phone and charger.
He said the female sat in the backseat the entire time and appeared to be acting as a lookout.
The robber then told the victim he has 10 seconds to run away. The victim fled from the car and ran to a friend’s truck, then went to the Waffle House to call police. He gave the police a description of the two suspects.
The Travelodge manager told police the Taurus belonged to one of his employees, and they made contact with her. She said she had dropped her daughter, identified as Cynthia Lorane Carroll, 35, of Covington, and her daughter's boyfriend, identified as Mike Jones Jr., 38, of Stockbridge, off at Chimney Park behind the Newton County Library.
Officers went to the park to look for the duo and observed a male and female matching the descriptions walking on one of the trails. One officer reported that when the couple saw the police, they turned around on the trail and started walking toward the library, and that the female allegedly threw a white object into the wood line.
The officers stopped the two and they were identified as Carroll and Jones and taken into custody. They were searched and allegedly found in Jones’ pants pockets were the victim’s Social Security card, along with several financial transaction cards in another name. Both were transported to the police department for questioning.
While Jones was being questioned, Carroll was taken back to the park and showed officers where she tossed the object into the woods. A baggie containing a small amount of suspected marijuana was found.
Further investigation discovered that Jones had a black satchel in his possession when Carroll’s mother dropped them off at the park, but he did not have it when police found them at the park.
Officers, along with a Newton County SherifF’s K9 unit, went back to the park to look for the bag. It was found under some leafy debris. A search of the satchel allegedly found the ID and debit cards of the victim. Also allegedly found was a fully loaded silver and black handgun matching the description given by the victim.
Investigators believed there might be more items at the trailer where Carroll, her mother, and Jones were living, and received permission from the mother to search the trailer. They allegedly found the victim’s backpack and several of his personal items in the trailer.
Jones and Carroll were transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. Jones was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, pointing a firearm at another, tampering with evidence, and reckless conduct. Carroll was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, with more charges possibly pending.