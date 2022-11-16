STONECREST – The Stonecrest City Council has awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Georgia Piedmont Technical College. The grant will be used to support continuing education and workforce training at GPTC’s Regional Transportation Training Center, which is undergoing renovations and construction in Stonecrest.
Mayor Jazzmin Cobble presented the funds to the College’s staff during GPTC’s annual Grateful Gathering program.
“Today is a great day for Stonecrest. I am thrilled to announce our financial pledge to Georgia Piedmont Technical College. This grant will create more jobs and expand educational opportunities,” said Cobble. “I want to thank the City Council for their vote and commitment to supporting educational partnerships throughout the city. This investment is critical to ensuring economic growth and future development in our community.”
The Regional Transportation Training Center will be instrumental in producing high-demand, skilled workers for the transportation industry, notably commercial truck drivers, logistics, and distribution workers.
“If it weren’t for the generosity of our public and private partners, Georgia Piedmont Technical College would have a hard time providing the workforce development needed for our citizenry,” said GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston. “The half a million in funds from the City of Stonecrest will go a long way toward enhancing the training and education for our logistics and transportation programs.”
Stonecrest was allocated $9.7 million in ARPA funds to help residents and businesses recover from the economic and health impacts of the pandemic.
The City approved the first distribution of ARPA funds during a Council meeting this summer. The initial funding categories include residential assistance, park upgrades, small business support, new youth programs, a Citizen’s Academy and educational support.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.