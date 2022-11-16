STONECREST – The Stonecrest City Council has awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Georgia Piedmont Technical College. The grant will be used to support continuing education and workforce training at GPTC’s Regional Transportation Training Center, which is undergoing renovations and construction in Stonecrest.

Mayor Jazzmin Cobble presented the funds to the College’s staff during GPTC’s annual Grateful Gathering program.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos