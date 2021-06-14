COVINGTON — The Newton County Library System is celebrating literacy and its 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program with a StoryWalk around the Covington Square.
According to the library system, StoryWalk is a fun, educational activity that places laminated pages taken from a children’s story book in different locations along a popular walking route. StoryWalk helps build children’s interest in reading while encouraging a healthy activity for both adults and children.
Now through July 31, a number of local businesses on the Covington Square will have individual pages of the picture book, “Pete the Cat- I Love My White Shoes,” by Eric Litwin and illustrated by James Dean hanging in their front windows or doors.
Young and old readers can follow Pete’s story by following the StoryWalk map, which can be picked up at THE Covington Branch Library at 7116 Floyd St. Covington, at the main desk or in the children's area (or download and print the map from the NCLS website www.newtonlibraries.org). Readers can then walk from business to business on the Square reading the pages and completing the early literacy prompts that accompany the story.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.