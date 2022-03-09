...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville,
Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Northeast Lithonia,
Snellville, Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below
Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead,
Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:46 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.2 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
- www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Strangers are leaving strollers, car seats, winter coats and toys at the Polish border for Ukrainian refugees
By Alisha Ebrahimji, AnneClaire Stapleton and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN
Women and children have been forced to leave their fathers and brothers behind after the Ukrainian government enforced martial law, banning all-male citizens 18-60 years old from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard.
Most of those who have fled have gone to Poland, to Ukraine's west, with large numbers also entering Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia -- the journey, in many cases, lasting several days.
That compassion greets the refugees the moment they step off their train onto the platform at the Przemyśl station.
Strollers, carriers, jackets, toys, stuffed animals, diapers, even walkers for the elderly, have filled the area alongside the railway.
Everything is free.
Volunteers told CNN the amount of donations received from people in Poland was overwhelming. The generosity appears to be spread largely by word of mouth.
Przemyśl is the first train stop for refugees who enter Poland via the Medyka border crossing. Those who walk into the country have also been greeted by strollers, car seats, clothing and diapers.
The volunteer effort has become more organized over the past week. Dozens of volunteers with yellow vests, speaking multiple languages, are helping the refugees any way they can. They are now getting assistance from people from other European nations.
And help isn't just available in the form of physical supplies -- some people have been holding up signs, offering rides to different places across Europe and volunteers are helping refugees find a place to stay -- be it a school gymnasium or families who have offered to take in women and children.
"What we fear is a second wave of persons who have a good deal less resources and connections and who will be much more vulnerable," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned.
While the energy industry has faced new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as shifts in demand, production capacity, and distribution networks, access to oil has more recently become a major global concern amid the war in Europe. Despite recent predictions that oil product… Click for more.
