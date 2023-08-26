COVINGTON — Portions of several streets around the Covington Square are closed at least through Monday due to a fire that broke out Friday evening and damaged several stores.

Firefighters from the Covington Fire Department as well as multiple other agencies worked throughout the night Friday and Saturday morning to contain the fire that erupted in a building on the west side of Monticello Street between Reynolds and Washington streets. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

