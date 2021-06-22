CONYERS — Longtime Conyers City Councilman Cleveland Stroud announced last week that he will not run for re-election in November, bringing to a close a seven-term stint on the council.
“Seven terms is a long time; some people don’t stay married that long,” Stroud quipped in making his announcement at the close of the June 9 City Council meeting.
Stroud went on to thank the city’s employees and staff, saying their hard work and conscientious attention to their jobs made the council members look good.
“I’ve enjoyed (serving),” he said, and I want to thank all of you for having our backs.”
Stroud, who has been a council member since 1994, was the first African American elected to office in Rockdale County. Despite his long tenure on the council, he might be better known by many for his work as a coach at Rockdale County High School. In fact, he’s probably called “Coach” more frequently than “Cleveland.”
“I was the first Black to be elected to an office in Rockdale County, and that’s something I’m proud of in a way, but it’s not important that I was the first — it was important that I did the job well enough that I won’t be the last,” he said in a 2019 interview with the Citizen. “That’s the way I look at it. I didn’t go in with a particular attitude — I went in with the idea that I wanted to contribute, and I hoped to make the city better, and I hope I’ve been able to foster better relationships between Blacks and whites.”
Stroud’s accomplishments over the years are many. In 2019 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Rockdale Black Heritage Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He’s been named the Rockdale County Teacher of the Year and earned seven Region Coach of the Year awards. He was also named State Coach of the Year and was named the county’s Citizen of the Year and the Georgia Optimist Club’s Georgian of the Year. And in 2012, the gymnasium at Rockdale High School was renamed the Cleveland Stroud Gymnasium.
