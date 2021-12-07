COVINGTON — Once again Newton County Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey has chosen student artwork for her official holiday greeting card.
Fuhrey recently selected 26 artistic creations from students throughout the school system to incorporate in her holiday greetings. The artwork will be featured on 13 different cards mailed to local elected and community officials, superintendents in area school systems and other supporters of the Newton school system.
“This is a tradition that I am so proud to continue,” said Fuhrey. “I’ve received so many compliments since I started featuring student artwork on the holiday cards. In fact, before the holidays get here, people start asking me if they’re going to receive one of the cards again this year. They are quite popular!”
As in previous years, dozens of holiday designs were submitted by NCSS students of all ages, and after spending more than an hour reviewing the various submissions, Fuhrey selected the following students’ designs to be featured on her 2021 holiday cards:
• Brianna Ventura, fourth grade, Heard-Mixon Elementary
• Audrey McGovern, fourth grade, Newton County Theme School
• Vivian Bowman, fifth grade, Newton County Theme School
• A’dyn Waters, eighth grade, Veterans Memorial Middle School
• Dante’ English, eighth grade, Veterans Memorial Middle School
• Sophie McCullough, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School
• Kaitlin Goodman, eighth grade, Veterans Memorial Middle School
• Jessalynne Yaple, eighth grade, Cousins Middle School
• Eve Milon, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School
• Allie Vaughn, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School
• Camelia Sokpoli, eighth grade, Veterans Memorial Middle School
• Gullianna Olea-Ochoa, eighth grade, Veterans Memorial Middle School
• Lorraine Castillo, ninth grade, Newton High School
• Angelica Negron-Rivera, ninth grade, Eastside High School
• Ethan Huntsinger, 10th grade, Alcovy High School
• Nashly Maya, 10th grade, Newton High School
• Lyric Williams, 10th grade, Alcovy High School
• Cristal Ramos, 10th grade, Newton High School
• Ngan Nguyen, 10th grade, Newton High School
• Romina Aaranda Reyes, 11th grade, Newton High School
• Rashad Bunkley, 11th grade, Newton High School
• Trinity Ambrose, 11th grade, Eastside High School
• Addisen Krieger, 11th grade, Eastside High School
• Leilana Goring, 11th grade, Newton High School
• Brie Worton, 12th grade, Eastside High/Newton College and Career Academy
• Mikayla Gunter, 12th grade, Newton High School
“I am so proud to have our students’ artwork on my cards,” said Fuhrey. “We have some very talented artists in our school system, and featuring their creations on my cards is one way I can showcase that talent with others in our community. The pictures are absolutely beautiful, and I want to thank each and every one of these students for taking the time to create artwork for my cards.”
