COVINGTON — An Alcovy High School student is facing five charges after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to school.
The student, whose name has been withheld due to his status as a juvenile, has been charged with bringing a weapon on school property, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.
The student allegedly brought the 40 caliber handgun to school on Jan. 20. The gun was reported stolen in April 2022.
According to a report by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a TikTok video showing two male students with a handgun in the men’s restroom at Alcovy was airdropped to another device on the morning of Jan. 20. Two administrators notified deputies, and the students were immediately located.
The student who allegedly brought the gun to school did not have it in his possession at the time of the initial questioning, but the gun was subsequently located and taken into custody by authorities.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
