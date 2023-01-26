COVINGTON — A student at Alcovy High School has been arrested after a K-9 officer alerted on the student’s car and a knife was found during a search of the vehicle.
A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on the morning of Jan. 20 he was conducting a free air sniff in the student parking lot with K-9 Officer Bolt when the Labrador retriever alerted on a Ford Expedition.
The school administration was notified, and deputies and a school representative went to the student’s classroom and escorted him to the vehicle. During a search of the SUV a knife with a 6-inch blade was found, and the student was placed under arrest.
Seventeen-year-old Johnnie Rae Scott III of Covington has been charged with carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.
“Weapons on campus are strictly forbidden,” according to a statement by the Newton County School System. “In addition to disciplinary action the student involved may also face legal charges.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents