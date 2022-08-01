NCSS logo

COVINGTON — Students at eligible Newton County School System schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program as part of the National School Lunch Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

NCSS has provided free meals to students since March 2020 under a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The federal waiver expired on June 30. The school system subsequently applied to participate in the CEP program, which provides free meals to schools that meet low-income eligibility requirements established by the USDA. Seventeen of the county’s schools qualified for the CEP program, while five did not. Students who attend these five schools may still be eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Parents must complete an application, which may be obtained at any cafeteria or online (https://newton.strataapps.com). All parents at these five schools are encouraged to complete the application as the school system’s goal is to ensure that every family receives the support they need within the USDA guidelines. Families who need assistance completing the application or have questions should call the school nutrition department at 770-788-3120.

