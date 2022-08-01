COVINGTON — Students at eligible Newton County School System schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program as part of the National School Lunch Program for the 2022-2023 school year.
NCSS has provided free meals to students since March 2020 under a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The federal waiver expired on June 30. The school system subsequently applied to participate in the CEP program, which provides free meals to schools that meet low-income eligibility requirements established by the USDA. Seventeen of the county’s schools qualified for the CEP program, while five did not. Students who attend these five schools may still be eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Parents must complete an application, which may be obtained at any cafeteria or online (https://newton.strataapps.com). All parents at these five schools are encouraged to complete the application as the school system’s goal is to ensure that every family receives the support they need within the USDA guidelines. Families who need assistance completing the application or have questions should call the school nutrition department at 770-788-3120.
The schools eligible for the CEP program are:
• Fairview Elementary
• Flint Hill Elementary
• Heard-Mixon Elementary
• Live Oak Elementary
• Livingston Elementary
• Middle Ridge Elementary
• Oak Hill Elementary
• Porterdale Elementary
• Rocky Plains Elementary
• South Salem Elementary
• West Newton Elementary
• Clements Middle
• Cousins Middle
• Indian Creek Middle
• Liberty Middle
• Veterans Memorial Middle
• Newton High School
Alcovy High, Eastside High, East Newton Elementary, Mansfield Elementary and Newton County Theme School are not eligible to participate in CEP.
“Electing to operate our child nutrition programs under the CEP for the majority of our schools allows continued access to nutritious and great tasting meals at no cost to most students during economically challenging times,” said Abdul Lindsay, NCSS director of school nutrition.
Following are non-CEP meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year:
Elementary School
Breakfast - $1.00
Lunch - $2.10
Middle School
Breakfast - $1.25
Lunch - $2.30
High School
Breakfast - $1.25
Lunch - $2.30
Students who qualify for reduced-price meals will pay 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
Adult prices for meals will be $2.25 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.
According to the school system, under the CEP program at least 70% of students will receive free meals. It is also likely that at schools not eligible for the CEP, approximately 44% of students will qualify based on income for free or reduced-priced meals and continue to receive the support they need (based on the most recent free and reduced-priced meal data). School system staff will continue to work to ensure students have access to meals at schools and community sites at the lowest cost allowable by the USDA.
