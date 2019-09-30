COVINGTON — Peachtree Academy's Eco Club and Volunteer Oxford at Oxford College were two out of 25 total organizations to participate in Keep Covington/Newton Beautiful's annual Rivers Alive event held this past Saturday.
Both Peachtree and Oxford have volunteered in Rivers Alive for the past two years, as community service is encouraged by both organizations.
The group of students and chaperones picked up trash bags, T-shirts and complimentary biscuits at LongHorn before heading to Dried Indian Creek behind Oxford College's Organic Farm.
Volunteers split up and spent around two hours picking up litter and trash that people tossed into the woodline and creek.
Other groups to volunteer for Rivers Alive included Newton High School FFA, Oxford Lions Club, Newton College and Career Academy DECA, Mamie’s Kitchen and the Eastisde Eco Eagles. Each organization was assigned an area, such as Cedar Shoals, Georgia State Newton Campus, City Pond Park and other locations in the county.
Rivers Alive is an effort sponsored locally by Keep Newton/Covington Beautiful every year to enhance the appearance of the county and remind people not to litter.
According to the Rivers Alive website, www.riversalive.georgia.gov, in 2019 there have been 70 events statewide, 1,490 volunteers , 1,899 bags collected, 97,161 pounds of trash and 120 miles cleaned so far.
KNCB will host a free paper shredding event on Monday, Nov. 18.
Newton County residents can bring paper to be shredded to the left side parking lot of the Covington Branch of the Newton County Library (Floyd Street).
A shred truck will shred paper on site. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will end when the shred truck is full--or at noon--whichever comes first.
Board members anticipate that the truck will be full between 11 and 11:30 a.m., but this is only an estimate based on participation in previous events.
The truck will leave as soon as it is full, and no more paper will be accepted until the next event. The limit is five boxes per person.
The shredding truck cannot operate in rain. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to the following Monday.
View the following list to prepare your materials for the event:
Please remove any large metal clips or brads and any spiral bindings.
Please separate any thick folders or envelopes. Please do not bring paper in binders, plastic wrap, or plastic folders.
Please do not bring paper with trash and other items mixed in.
No non-paper materials can be accepted.
Paper must be emptied from plastic bags and bins.
Please bring your paper in cardboard boxes.
If your paper is not separated or has trash in it, you will be asked to get out of line and separate it and then re-enter the line at the end.