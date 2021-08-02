Newton County Theme School Principal Dr. LaMoyne Brunson gives a thumbs up for the start of the school year with second-grader Carter Harris and his mom, Kayla Harris. Carter is enrolled for his first year at the Theme School.
Mom Davia Garvey takes a photo memory of son Giovanni Garvey on his first of kindergarten at the Newton County Theme School.
Staff Photos: Alice Queen
Kindergartner Callie Gray gets a hand with school supplies from middle school counselor Rebecca Bates on the first day of school at the Newton County Theme School.
COVINGTON — Excitement was in the air Monday morning as more than 19,000 students returned to schools all across the Newton County School System.
After the prior school year was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the enthusiasm from teachers, staff and administrators at the Newton County Theme School Monday was palpable. “It feels amazing having children back in the building,” said Principal Dr. LaMoyne Brunson.
Monday was a new beginning of sorts for Brunson, as well. It marked the start of his first year at the helm of the Theme School after having served previously as principal of Fairview Elementary. Brunson has been with the Newton County School System for 20 years.
Although COVID-19 restrictions meant that parents weren’t allowed to walk their children to their classrooms Monday, staff, teachers and administrators made sure that all children were greeted with a warm welcome and safely directed to the right classroom.
NCSS is offering both in-person and virtual instruction this school year. Brunson said of the Theme School’s total enrollment of slightly less than 1,000, only about 20 students had selected the virtual option. Masks are optional for students and staff.
