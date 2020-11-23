COVINGTON — About 40 students and their teachers at Veterans Memorial Middle School were notified Friday evening that they should quarantine for 14 days due exposure to an individual with COVID-19.
According to the Newton County School System, the decision was made following consultation with the Newton County School System COVID-19 Response Team and the Newton County Health Department. In accordance with current CDC and Health Department guidelines, these individuals must quarantine for a period of 14 days from their date of exposure. Information about quarantine can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/contact.
The school was deep-cleaned over the weekend; there are no current plans to close the school.
All in-person students not affected by the quarantine were to report to school as normal on Monday. Veterans Memorial Middle School virtual students are not affected and continue to log in to virtual learning sessions as they normally would.
Veterans Memorial Middle School students placed on quarantine who need to pick up medication or other items that they must have during the next two weeks should call the school’s front office to make an appointment to pick up the needed items before the Thanksgiving break. Quarantined students who need to borrow a technology device may also contact the school to make arrangements.
What does this mean for all other NCSS students? This quarantine is a necessary precaution as the school system works to ensure in-person learning can continue in our other schools. The school system anticipates there will be additional quarantines and potential school closures as authorities operate during this pandemic. The school system advises residents to stay home when you’re sick; get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; socially distance, wash your hands often, and wear a mask when in public.
