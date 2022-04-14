Meet the candidates.jpg

COVINGTON — Do you have a question you’d like local candidates for office to answer? The Newton County Chamber of Commerce and the Newton Citizen are offering an opportunity for citizens to submit questions to candidates in advance of the May 24 primary elections.

According to Chamber President Debbie Harper, the questions will be incorporated into brief video interviews — dubbed “Candidates on the Clock” — that will be posted on the Chamber website and the Newton Citizen website.

Candidates for the local Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County Board of Education, state House, state Senate and Congressional races will be offered an opportunity to be interviewed.

Readers may submit questions at https://formaloo.net/rw1up.

The deadline for submissions is April 25.

