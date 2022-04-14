COVINGTON — Do you have a question you’d like local candidates for office to answer? The Newton County Chamber of Commerce and the Newton Citizen are offering an opportunity for citizens to submit questions to candidates in advance of the May 24 primary elections.
According to Chamber President Debbie Harper, the questions will be incorporated into brief video interviews — dubbed “Candidates on the Clock” — that will be posted on the Chamber website and the Newton Citizen website.
Candidates for the local Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County Board of Education, state House, state Senate and Congressional races will be offered an opportunity to be interviewed.
Health care in the U.S. has a history that’s as far-reaching and complex as the country itself. To document how it as evolved over time, Sidecar Health compiled a list of 10 of the most impactful moments in U.S. health care history. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.