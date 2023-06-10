Families can find so much adventure so close to home this summer. Georgia’s most visited attraction, Stone Mountain Park, is hosting its annual Summer at the Rock event from June 10 through July 30. With plenty of interactive attractions, summer entertainment, and outdoor recreation Stone Mountain Park offers options for families to unplug and reconnect all summer long.

The new Music Across America Drone & Light Show will run nightly throughout the summer, offering an escape to a world of magic and exhilaration. Embark on an unforgettable cross-country journey and experience the ultimate musical extravaganza! The show kicks off with over 100 sensational tracks that will have audiences singing, dancing, and moving to the rhythm from start to finish.

