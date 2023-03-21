...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours his afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS — Time is running short for legislation calling for a referendum that could change Rockdale County’s form of government.
With just a few days remaining in this session of the Georgia General Assembly, proponents of changing Rockdale County’s form of government are hoping that other members of the county’s legislative delegation will sign on to sponsor HB 741 so that it can move forward to the state Senate.
State Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, said she introduced the legislation after straw polls on the subject in the November 2022 general election indicated strong interest among both parties. During a virtual town hall meeting on the legislation last week, Taylor said the current Board of Commissioners did not request the bill. She also said the changes, if approved by the voters, would likely result in an increase in costs.
As of Monday, Taylor and Rep. Angela Moore, D-Decatur, were the only legislators in the House supporting the bill. Taylor said at least three are needed to move the bill forward.
If the bill is successfully passed in this session, it will appear as a referendum on a November ballot for a yes or no vote.
HB 741 would increase membership on the Board of Commissioners from three to five and establish a county manager form of government.
Rockdale’s current BOC consists of two part-time commissioners for District 1 and District 2 and a full-time, salaried chairman. All three are elected countywide.
Under the new form of government, there would be five commissioners elected countywide but who would each represent a specific district. There would be no elected full-time chairman. A county manager would be hired by the board to manage day-to-day operations of the county.
A chairman and vice chairman to preside over the BOC meetings would be elected from among the five members of the BOC at the beginning of each year.
The five districts would be drawn based on the 2020 Census.
The District 2 seat, which was filled in November 2022 for a four-year term by Doreen Williams, would not come up for election until 2026.
Elections for Districts 1, 3 and 5 would be held in 2024 for four-year terms. And the election for the District 4 seat would be held in 2024 for a two-year term. The District 4 commissioner would be elected to four-year terms following the initial two-year term.
Commissioners would be paid an annual salary equal to 16.5% of the base salary of a Rockdale County Superior Court judge as of June 30, 2023. The base salary does not include any county supplement or expense reimbursements or any other type of compensation.
In addition to changing the form of government, the bill calls for the formation of an independent, unpaid Board of Ethics and the hiring of a paid full-time ethics officer appointed by the Board of Ethics. The ethics officer’s salary would be equal to 82% of the base pay for a Rockdale Superior Court judge.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
