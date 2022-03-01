COVINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the petition of a man convicted of murder in Newton County in 2008. The High Court’s refusal to hear Rodney Renia Young’s petition leaves his murder conviction and death sentence in place.
Young’s 2012 conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s son was previously upheld in June 2021 by the Georgia Supreme Court.
In their appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court, Young’s attorneys had filed 50 arguments, including asking that the court find unconstitutional the state’s burden of proof for determining if a defendant is intellectually disabled.
Young’s attorneys argued that the state’s requirement that defendants be proven intellectually disabled beyond a reasonable doubt creates “essentially an insurmountable hurdle” for defendants.
In 1988, Georgia became the first state in the nation to enact a statutory ban on the execution of persons who are intellectually disabled. Today, Georgia is the only state that requires defendants to prove their intellectual disability beyond a reasonable doubt – a more stringent standard of proof than “by clear and convincing evidence” or “by a preponderance of the evidence.”
During Young’s 2012 trial, defense attorneys argued that Young was “mentally retarded,” although they never produced any expert testimony regarding his intellectual ability or any IQ test results.
Young was convicted in the grisly torture and murder of a Newton County man who was the son of Young’s former girlfriend.
Young was found guilty on all five counts he faced — malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary — in connection with the bludgeoning and stabbing death of 28-year-old Gary Lamar Jones. Young had gone to Jones’ home where he bound Jones to a chair with duct tape, stabbed him multiple times and repeatedly struck him with a hammer.
Jones, an employee of Red Lobster restaurant in Conyers and an active member of Springfield Baptist Church, was found dead on March 30, 2008, by his mother, Doris Jones, who had recently moved from New Jersey to Georgia to live with her son on Benedict Drive.
Evidence soon pointed to Young, and he was arrested in his hometown of Bridgeton, N.J., less than a week after the slaying.
Faced with overwhelming evidence, the defense conceded that Young committed the crime but maintained he is mentally retarded and “possessed no level of sophistication, no planning,” in connection with the crime.
In affirming Young’s conviction and sentence the state Supreme Court found that "after weeks of careful planning, Young ruthlessly executed the prolonged attack on and brutal murder of his former fiancée's son for the purpose of manipulating his former fiancée into resuming a relationship with him and returning to live with him."
