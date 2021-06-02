ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of a man who killed his ex-girlfriend’s son in Newton County in 2008. Among the 50 arguments filed in the appeal, attorneys for Rodney Renia Young had asked the Supreme Court to find unconstitutional the state’s burden of proof for determining if a defendant is intellectually disabled.
Young’s attorneys argued that the state’s requirement that defendants be proven intellectually disabled beyond a reasonable doubt creates “essentially an insurmountable hurdle” for defendants.
In 1988, Georgia became the first state in the nation to enact a statutory ban on the execution of persons who are intellectually disabled. Today, Georgia is the only state that requires defendants to prove their intellectual disability beyond a reasonable doubt – a more stringent standard of proof than “by clear and convincing evidence” or “by a preponderance of the evidence.”
During Young’s 2012 trial, defense attorneys argued that Young was “mentally retarded,” although they never produced any expert testimony regarding his intellectual ability or any IQ test results.
Tuesday’s 126-page opinion by Chief Justice Melton concludes that “the evidence presented in the guilt/innocence phase was sufficient to authorize a rational trier of fact to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Young was guilty of all of the charges of which he was convicted and to find, considering the conflicting testimony on the subject, that Young had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was ‘mentally retarded.’”
In an 11-page special concurrence, Presiding Justice David E. Nahmias agreed with the judgment upholding Young’s convictions and sentences, including his death sentence, but noted that there are questions about the “viability” of Georgia’s intellectual disability burden of proof statute.
“Young is welcome to seek certiorari from the United States Supreme Court to have that Court tell us that we are wrong; I would obediently accept and forthrightly apply such a decision,” wrote Nahmias. “Young and his advocates are also welcome to try to persuade the people of Georgia, through their elected representatives, to revisit [Georgia Code] §17-7-131 (c) (3) in light of the extensive developments in the science of intellectual disability and the law in this area since that statute was enacted more than three decades ago; if the General Assembly takes a further humane step with regard to criminal defendants who are potentially intellectually disabled, I would embrace that change. In the meantime, however, I see no compelling reason for this Court to overrule our well-established precedent on this issue.”
Young was convicted in February 2012 in the grisly torture and murder of a Newton County man who was the son of Young’s former girlfriend.
Young was found guilty on all five counts he faced -- malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary -- in connection with the bludgeoning and stabbing death of 28-year-old Gary Lamar Jones. Young had gone to Jones' home where he bound Jones to a chair with duct tape, stabbed him multiple times and repeatedly struck him with a hammer.
Jones, an employee of Red Lobster restaurant in Conyers and an active member of Springfield Baptist Church, was found dead on March 30, 2008, by his mother, Doris Jones, who had recently moved from New Jersey to Georgia to live with her son on Benedict Drive.
Evidence soon pointed to Young, and he was arrested in his hometown of Bridgeton, N.J., less than a week after the slaying.
Faced with overwhelming evidence, the defense conceded that Young committed the crime, but maintained he is mentally retarded and "possessed no level of sophistication, no planning," in connection with the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.