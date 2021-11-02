ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of Miguel Angel Garcia-Martinez in the January 2018 shooting death of a former friend.
Garcia-Martinez was convicted in 2020 after a jury found him guilty of malice murder and other charges in connection with the death of Daniel Antonio-Lopez at a home on Russell Drive. According to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia-Martinez pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and shot Lopez, 27, four times. Garcia-Martinez fired one final shot into the forehead of the victim as he stood over his lifeless body. Then he turned the gun on three of his friends, demanded their keys, and fled.
Garcia-Martinez, who was homeless at the time, was later arrested by the Covington Police Department at exit 90 west on Interstate 20.
In addition to malice murder, Garcia-Martinez was found guilty of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
