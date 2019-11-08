CONYERS - A 66-year-old Conyers man who allegedly shot and killed one man and wounded another Thursday afternoon was later himself killed after he allegedly opened fire on Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies and they returned fire.
Two deputies were wounded in the gunfire. They were treated at Atlanta Medical Center and later released.
The incident began at approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday when deputies responded to a person shot call at 1801 Green St. in the Milstead community. When they arrived they located the two shooting victims. Both were transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital where one, identified as Robbie Daniel, died from his wounds. The condition of the second victim is not known but it is believed he sustained non-life-threatening wounds.
Witnesses told investigators that Gerald Newton Allen shot both men, then retreated to his residence at 1785 Spring St., a short distance from the shooting incident, and barricaded himself in the house.
The RCSO SWAT team, supported by the Conyers Police Department, responded to the Spring Street location and attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution for numerous hours.
Some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes and relocated to a safe area, while others were prohibited from going to their residences while the scene remained active.
At approximately 7:31 p.m., the SWAT team entered the residence and attempted to take Allen into custody. At that time, Allen shot at the deputies, wounding two. Deputies returned fire, fatally wounding Allen.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officer -nvolved shooting. Numerous firearms were located inside the residence. The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the double shooting that resulted in the death of Daniel and the injury of the second individual.