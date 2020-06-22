CONYERS - A Covington man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at the Brandon Glen Apartments in Conyers on June 3.
According to reports from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the apartments on Brandon Glen Way for a trouble unknown call about 10:20 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported hearing rapid gunfire and a female yelling.
When they arrived, they found a female outside screaming that her boyfriend had been shot and was dead, and a male covered in blood with multiple gunshot wounds laying in front of one of the apartments. The deputies asked the female if she knew where the shooter went, and she said no, that she had been inside with her children when it happened. The deputies secured the area and radioed that it was safe for EMS to come in. EMS checked the male and confirmed that he was dead.
The victim was identified as Dewayne Carl Patterson, 42, of Conyers.
Deputies found four bullet holes in the front door of the apartment and five shell casings on the ground near the body. They also found a bullet hole in the sliding glass door to the apartment. One deputy went inside and brought the two children out. They were frightened but unharmed.
Investigators identified Ernest Travis Jr., 42, of Covington, as the primary suspect, according to RCSO Public Information Officer Lee Thomas. Investigators believe Travis shot Patterson over a mutual female acquaintance.
Travis was arrested during a traffic stop on June 10. He is facing charges of murder, making false statements or writings, expired tag, and violation of probation.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.
