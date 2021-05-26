CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in the murders of a male and female found shot to death in a car off of Bruce Road in Conyers on May 20.
Javon S. Price, 22, of Covington, was arrested on Tuesday evening, May 25, at a home on Ga. Hwy. 212 and has been charged with murder in the deaths of Miykel Blackburn and Trevia Ways, both 22 years old, and both from Snellville.
On Thursday, May 20, deputies responded to a person shot call around 1:40 p.m. on a remote gravel driveway off of Bruce Road in Conyers, off of Flat Shoals Road SW. Upon arrival they found Blackburn and Ways inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The homeowner told WSB-TV that noticed a car in his driveway when he was on his way to get mail. He said he noticed a bullet hole in the rear window and as he got closer, he saw two bodies.
This case is still an active ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff Office at 770-278-8059.
