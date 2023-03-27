...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following counties, in central Georgia, Baldwin,
Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach,
Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock,
Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren,
Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Clayton, Fayette,
Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia,
Clarke, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In west central Georgia,
Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor,
Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive
street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A frontal boundary will be the focus for additional waves of
showers and thunderstorms across north and central Georgia
through early Monday morning. Additional rainfall totals of 1
to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts over 3
inches possible. These amounts will occur on top of
widespread heavy rainfall that has already fallen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the three people killed in a triple-shooting Monday, March 20, were the parents and sister of the suspect.
Killed in the incident at a home on Sugar Creek Lane were Tamekio Gray, 50, and Corey Gray, 51, and their daughter Joy Gray, 17, who was a student at Heritage High School.
Jailon Gray, 21, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of felony murder in connection with the shootings.
Authorities were called to the home shortly after midnight March 20. The suspect was at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident. Authorities said a handgun was used in the shootings.
Authorities have not released a motive in the shootings other than to say that they were related to a domestic incident stemming from some type of argument.
Authorities said they have been called to the home in the Honey Creek Country Club subdivision on previous occasions but did not reveal the nature of those calls.
Gray is being held without bond at the Rockdale County Jail.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.