COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded and a suspect was killed in a standoff at a residence on Ga. Highway 162 near Avery Place subdivision Tuesday night.

According to reports, officers went to the suspect’s house at about 5:45 p.m. The suspect barricaded himself in the house, and additional officers were called in. According to an NCSO spokesperson, when the suspect was removed from the house, shots were fired.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene; a deputy was wounded and is expected to recover.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

