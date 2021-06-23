COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded and a suspect was killed in a standoff at a residence on Ga. Highway 162 near Avery Place subdivision Tuesday night.
According to reports, officers went to the suspect’s house at about 5:45 p.m. The suspect barricaded himself in the house, and additional officers were called in. According to an NCSO spokesperson, when the suspect was removed from the house, shots were fired.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene; a deputy was wounded and is expected to recover.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.