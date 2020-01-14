CONYERS - A 29-year-old Conyers man, wanted in connection with a variety of crimes since February of last year, was arrested at his home on New Year's Eve and now faces 33 charges ranging from burglary to drug possession.
Daniel Jackson Crenshaw is the prime suspect in six different cases dating from Feb. 13 through Dec. 30.
The first incident was the theft of a motorcycle from Walton Pulmonary on Wall Street in Conyers on Feb. 13. Surveillance video showed two suspects pull up in a white Ford pickup truck and load the bike into the back of the truck and leave.
The second incident occurred two days later on Feb. 15. Deputies responded to Richard Road in reference to possible stolen property at a home there. An enclosed trailer and generator that had been reported stolen out of Newton County were found on the property. The homeowner stated Crenshaw had allegedly dropped off the trailer several days before and said he would pick it up when he returned from Alabama.
Deputies almost caught Crenshaw on Feb. 16, but he escaped on foot after crashing a stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home on W. Adrian Circle about a possible stolen vehicle. The caller advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Newton County on Feb. 6, and that the suspect, identified as Crenshaw, was asleep inside the vehicle.
Deputies found the white pickup truck had a motorcycle covered by a tarp in the back and realized it was the same vehicle seen in the surveillance video on Feb. 13.
Tapping on the window, the deputies woke up Crenshaw. He started the truck and pulled away, driving into a neighbor's yard and hitting a tree before pulling out onto McDaniel Mill Road.
Deputies pursued the suspect, but lost sight of the truck when it turned into a transfer station and drove behind it into the woods. When they caught up to it, the truck was on Turner Hill Road, still running with the driver's side door open, and Crenshaw was gone.
Investigators continued to work the cases, but nothing more occurred until Dec. 25 when deputies were dispatched to a storage facility that had been broken into on Iris Drive. They were able to determine that 14 storage units had been broken into or had damage from someone attempting to break into them. Video surveillance showed two men in a dark red Nissan Frontier had burglarized the units.
On Dec. 26, deputies responded to a report of a Jeep Cherokee having been stolen from a location on Iris Drive. The complainant said he saw two men driving a dark red Nissan Frontier come onto the property and steal the Jeep. The vehicle was later found on fire in the woods at Philadelphia and Hi Roc roads.
Finally, on Dec. 30, deputies responded to a home on Thimbleberry Trace in Conyers in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The homeowner said a relative's moving truck had been broken into and items taken. A video from a neighbor's house showed a red pickup truck pulling up next to the rental truck about 3:30 a.m.
Crenshaw was arrested at his home the next day. He is facing two counts of burglary in the first degree, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of entering auto, three counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, 18 counts of burglary in the second degree, four counts of felony theft by taking, and arson in the second degree.
The investigation continues as the second suspect in some of the incidents is still at large.
