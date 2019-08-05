CONYERS - A suspect in a June 15 robbery by force was arrested in Conyers on July 29. He is facing charges of robbery, simple battery, and interference with operation of vehicle.
According to a report from the Conyers Police Department, officers responded at 9:58 p.m. to a report of a robbery on Julian Drive, at the entrance to the St. Julian’s Place subdivision.
The victim flagged the officers down in front of Branden Glen Apartments. She said she and some friends, including the suspect, later identified as Jamie Adrian Bess Hinkson, 36, of Atlanta, were celebrating her child’s birthday at a home on Denison Court. When the party was over, she said Hinkson got into the passenger seat of her car and asked her to take him to Austell, and she refused.
The victim said Hinkson became very aggressive, threatening to break the windows of the vehicle and refused to close the passenger side door. The victim began driving toward the entrance to the subdivision and said Hinkson allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to hit the curb.
The victim said she stopped the car and demanded Hinkson get out. She said Hinkson allegedly punched her in the side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. When she attempted to get it back, he allegedly attempted to hit her a second time, then exited the vehicle.
She said she last saw Hinkson walking along Eastview Road toward Sigman Road. She returned to her friend’s home on Denison Court and called 911.
The officer called Hinkson on the cell phone and made contact with him, but reported that Hinkson hung up on him when the officer asked him to return to the scene.
Warrants were taken out against Hinkson for robbery, simple battery, and interfering with the control of a motor vehicle.