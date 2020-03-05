CONYERS — A suspected serial rapist tied to eight cases across metro Atlanta was captured near his home in Conyers on Feb. 24.
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said the alleged rapist, Wesley Cooley, 58, of Conyers, is linked to eight cold cases over nearly two decades. Five of the sexual assaults took place in DeKalb County. Cooley was identified through the efforts of the Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force (SAKI).
On Feb. 24, the fugitive and K-9 units from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, served a warrant for the arrest of Cooley on a single count of rape. He attempted to run but was taken into custody a short time later near his home in Conyers without further incident.
The initial charge against Cooley stems from an April 2017 rape of a female victim along Northlake Parkway in Tucker. Boston said he was identified as a suspect following a positive DNA match.
She said further investigation revealed that the DNA evidence from the 2017 crime also linked the accused attacker to seven other unsolved sexual assault cases including four in DeKalb, two in Atlanta, and one in Conyers.
She said the crimes date back to 1999 and that the ages of the victims range from 15 to 38 at the time of the offenses.
Conyers Police Sgt. Kim Lucas said the Conyers incident occurred Jan. 26, 2010.
"We have been working closely with the other agencies involved," Lucas said. "Our own Investigative Analyst Stacy Kelley worked tirelessly on connecting bits of information going back two decades and across multiple jurisdictions as we worked with DeKalb and Atlanta investigators along with SAKI. We are very proud of her work and the results of the SAKI task force."
Cooley is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
Collaborating agencies included SAKI, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, Atlanta Police Department, Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, the GBI, DeKalb County Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, and Conyers Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.