Meridian, Miss., police have apprehended the man suspected of fatally shooting Newton County Board of Education member Almond Turner, 69, Saturday night in Meridian.
Police arrested Christopher Denson, 41, at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in connection with the shooting. Denson is Turner’s nephew.
According to a report by The Meridian Star newspaper, the shooting took place at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Denson reportedly left the event hall and went to his car where he retrieved an AK-47 rifle. He allegedly returned to the party where he fired the weapon five or six times, before another attendee at the party stopped him.
Denson reportedly fled in a BMW. Police located the car at an apartment complex Sunday where they apprehended Denson.
Turner, a well-known member of the Covington and Newton County community, was retired from the Covington Police Department, where he served as assistant police chief. He also was in charge of security at Springfield Baptist Church. He was serving his sixth term on the Newton Board of Education.