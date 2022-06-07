CONYERS — The man accused in the murder of the Atlanta rapper known as Trouble has turned himself in to authorities.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Jamichael Jones was arrested in Clayton County at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and taken into custody by the RCSO. Jones has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery.
According to the RCSO, officers responded to a shooting at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the Lake St. James apartment complex located at 50 St. James Drive. When they arrived, deputies found Trouble, 34, whose real name is Mariel Orr, inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Sheriff’s Office said Orr was shot once in the chest and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The Sheriff’s Office identified Jones, 33, also from Atlanta, as a suspect in the incident and began a search for him.
According to RCSO public information officer Jedidia Canty, Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex when the shooting took place. She said Jones also knew the female but did not know the victim. She said that the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.
Canty said the Sheriff’s Office does not believe residents of the area were in any further danger.
“I wouldn’t say this has anything to do with the area,” she said. “This was an isolated situation.”
The Sheriff’s Office expressed its appreciation to the public and surrounding agencies for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.
