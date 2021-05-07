COVINGTON - The suspect in the May 3 shooting of a 70-year-old Covington woman turned himself in at the Newton County Detention Center on May 5.
Isaiah McKester Gilbert, 20, of Covington, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of criminal damage to property.
On the evening of May 3, Newton County deputies responded to a residence, located off Heaton Place Trail in Covington, in reference to a penetrating trauma incident. Upon arrival, deputies provided medical assistance to the injured victim. She sustained major injuries from a discharged gun and was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where she is in stable condition, receiving treatment for her injuries.
The suspect, identified as Gilbert, left the scene of the incident in a blue Dodge Charger. The Sheriff's Office put a notice on its Facebook page, asking for help from citizens in finding Gilbert. Public Information Officer Caitlyn Jett thanked the public for their assistance in a second Facebook pst.
"We thank all those who helped with this case, including those who shared the original post about the incident and those who contacted us with information," Jett wrote. "The original post reached more than 27,000 people. We couldn't have done it without the help from our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.