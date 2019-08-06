COVINGTON - A suspect in the July 23 robbery of the Synovus Bank branch at 3207 Salem Road was apprehended in Forest Park on July 29 and is now facing robbery charges.
According to an incident report, about 12:45 p.m. a black male wearing a gray jogging suit and carrying a multi-colored striped umbrella walked into the bank with a pair of stockings pulled over his face. He went to a teller and demanded all the money. When he got the money, he left on foot, headed south on Salem Road. The suspect was described as being a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
“A thorough investigation was conducted by the Newton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division,” said Sgt. Cortney Morrison, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, “which identified the offender as Jerome Stanford, 61, of Covington.”
Stanford was apprehended on July 29 by the U.S. Marshals in Forest Park without incident.