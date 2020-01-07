CONYERS — One of two suspects in the armed robberies of two businesses that occurred within 90 minutes on Dec. 22-23 has been arrested after he was shot by a business owner during a third robbery attempt on Dec. 27. The second suspect has also been identified and is being sought by law enforcement.
Sean M. Haughton, 34, of Lithonia, was arrested by DeKalb County Police on Dec. 28 after he went to Emory Hillandale Emergency Room in Lithonia for the treatment of two gunshot wounds.
According to a Rockdale County Sheriff's Office news release, Haughton allegedly attempted to hold up the Elite Smoke Shop and Adult Novelties store at 1370 Ga. Highway 138 NE in Conyers around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Sheriff's investigators learned that the business owner shot the robber when he entered the store, and the suspect had fled the scene.
The Sheriff's Office notified surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for someone with gunshot wounds, and when a person fitting the description turned up at the ER, it was determined to be Haughton and he was arrested and charged in the Elite Smoke Shop robbery attempt.
Haughton was also charged in the armed robberies of Starship Enterprises at 1682 Ga. Highway 138 NE on Dec. 22 and Quick Stop Superette at 4669 Ga. Highway 20 SE on Dec. 23. Surveillance video from those two robberies was used to identify Haughton as one of the suspects.
The Starship robbery occurred about 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 22. Two suspects entered the store and a female employee was shot twice in the leg during the robbery. Less than 90 minutes later, the Quick Stop robbery occurred at about 12:32 a.m. on Dec. 23. Only one of the two suspects is believed to have been involved in the second robbery.
Haughton has been charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of false imprisonment, and kidnapping.
Rockdale County investigators have also secured warrants and posted a lookout for the second suspect, identified as Wallace Thomas III.