STOCKBRIDGE — A 20-year-old man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon by a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The incident is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Alexanders Lake Road in Rockdale County Tuesday afternoon after a woman called 911 to report that a man with a gun was in her home. The suspect, identified as Joshua Valdez, 20, of Suwanee is known to the woman, according to the GBI.
When deputies arrived Valdez was no longer in the woman’s home, and deputies began a search of the area as residents continued to call 911 to report they had seen a man with a gun in the area.
Deputies located Valdez at about 3:45 p.m. inside a truck on private property in the same area. When deputies confronted him, Valdez reportedly got out of the truck with a gun. Deputies fired, striking Valdez. It was not immediately known if he sustained more than one gunshot.
Valdez was taken to Grady by air ambulance.
Once the GBI’s investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office.
This is the 49th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.
One interesting question for the months and years ahead is how the pandemic will permanently affect people’s habits and lifestyles. Many gyms, pools, and other recreational facilities closed or operated at limited capacity in 2020, and one study conducted early in the pandemic found that ove… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.