COVINGTON — A man sought by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in connection with multiple crimes against children has been arrested in Smyrna, Tenn., by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Sheriff's Office.
Ronnie Floyd Maxwell was arrested Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office, and is being held in a jail in Smyrna, Tenn., pending extradition to Newton County. Smyrna is located in Rutherford County near Murfreesboro.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Maxwell has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude; operation of a vehicle without a current plate/expired plate - 1st offense; reckless driving; driving while license is suspended or revoked — 1st offense; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; sodomy/aggravated sodomy; rape; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident; failure to register as a sex offender; child molestation/aggravated child molestation; enticing child for indecent purposes; and probation violation.
Maxwell was the subject of a search conducted by the Sheriff’s Office on the night of May 4 in the Ga. Highway 142 area. Maxwell was considered to be armed and dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.