CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly took an iPhone II from the QuikTrip on Klondike Road on June 29.
According to the Police Department, the suspect entered the store at about 3:25 p.m. and took a phone that was mistakenly left on the counter.
The suspect entered the driver's seat of a vehicle and left.
Any information leading to the arrest of this suspect may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.