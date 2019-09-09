CONYERS - The Conyers Police are looking for an armed suspect who has robbed residents of apartment complexes over the last month.
According to a news release, a black male armed with a black pistol with a red laser sight is responsible for several armed robberies. The robberies have occurred at three separate apartment complexes - Main Street at Conyers, Salem Terrace, and Woodland Trace - over the last month.
The suspect is described as being a black male of average height with a medium/think build. He has consistently worn a ski mask during the robberies, but may be connected to a light-colored, four-door passenger car seen in surveillance video.
Any information leading to the arrest of the suspect may result in a case reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta with any information. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477), or go to www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.com.