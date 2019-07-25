COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of the Synovus Bank branch at 3207 Salem Road on July 23.
According to an incident report, about 12:45 p.m. a black male wearing a greysweat shirt and grey sweat pants, clear latex gloves, with a stocking over his face and a knit cap on the top of his head walked into the bank with stockings pulled over his face. He also obscured his identity from the bank's video surveillance with an opened stripped umbrella. He went to a teller and demanded all the money. He received an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot, headed south on Salem Road,
The suspect is described as being a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400.