CONYERS - A car break-in suspect who led Conyers Police on a chase in a stolen mortuary van on Aug. 25 turned himself in the next to the Rockdale County Jail. During the chase, a body on a gurney rolled out of the van.
Police were looking for Kijon Griffin, 23, of Atlanta as a suspect in several car break-ins. They spotted him near a Conyers mortuary Wednesday afternoon as crematory workers were taking a body out of a van. Griffin jumped into the van and took off, with a gurney with the body on it sliding out of the open back doors of the van and into the parking lot. The workers were able to secure the body.
Griffin led police on a chase on I-20 west into DeKalb County, He allegedly hit multiple cars during the chase before one of the van’s tires blew out near Wesley Chapel Road. Griffin exited the van and fled into the woods.
Conyers Police, assisted by DeKalb County Police and K-9s, the Georgia State Patrol and a HERO unit secured a perimeter in the area, but were unable to capture Griffin.
He turned himself in Thursday morning and is facing numerous charges including entering auto, motor vehicle theft, and fleeing and attempting to elude police officers.
